FHP: Georgia man, 63, killed in single-vehicle crash on US 441

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Hoboken, Georgia, man died after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Columbia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 8:50 a.m. on U.S. 441 near Northeast Christie Road, a couple of miles north of Interstate 10.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Honda Odyssey was traveling south on U.S. 441 and, as the roadway curved to the right, the minivan continued traveling straight.

Troopers said the van then crossed the northbound lane of U.S. 441, went into a ditch, collided with a power pole and overturned.

The driver, whom troopers identified as 63-year-old Richard Perkins Sr., was taken to Shands Lake Shore Regional Medical Center in Lake City, where he died.

