FHP: Hart Bridge crash victim is 24-year-old Jacksonville woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old Jacksonville woman was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Hart Bridge, the Florida Highway Patrol revealed Wednesday.

FHP investigators identified her as Kelsey Elizabeth Nalette.

On Sunday just after 11:30 p.m., Nalette was traveling north in southbound lanes on the bridge in a Jeep Wrangler when she collided head-on with a Nissan Xterra, FHP said.

The incident report said Nalette died from her injuries. The driver of the Xterra, 28-year-old Joshua Brooks, of Fleming Island, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The collision was the second deadly wrong-way crash on the Hart Bridge in less than a week.

In response to the crashes, the Florida Department of Transportation is rushing to get signage on the bridge to warn drivers.

In addition, FDOT said it will add pavement markings to the ramp at the intersection of Duval and Parker streets.

