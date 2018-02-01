FHP investigates fatal Westside motorcycle crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person died early Thursday morning in a crash of a motorcycle and dump truck on Normandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. Thursday on Normandy, in front of Herlong Airport. The FHP has the road closed west of Herlong Road while troopers investigate the crash.

WB lanes of Normandy Blvd remain closed beginning at Guardian Drive, but one tow truck arrived at the scene less than 5 minutes ago.@wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/T3l3qgCGnx — WJXT Ashley Harding (@WJXTAshleyH) February 1, 2018

This article will be updated as soon as more information is received.

