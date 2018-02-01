News

FHP investigates fatal Westside motorcycle crash

By Ashley Harding - Reporter, Crystal Chen - Assignment editor/reporter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person died early Thursday morning in a crash of a motorcycle and dump truck on Normandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. Thursday on Normandy, in front of Herlong Airport. The FHP has the road closed west of Herlong Road while troopers investigate the crash.

This article will be updated as soon as more information is received.

