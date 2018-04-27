FHP: Jacksonville man killed after crashing into freight truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 25-year-old man was killed in an overnight Cedar Hills crash, said the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers report Ja'von Q. Graves, 25 was traveling westbound on 103rd Street near Tampico Road just after midnight when his Hyundai Elantra collided with a freight truck.

Investigators said the truck was preparing to stop at a red light when Graves rear-ended the truck.

Graves did not survive the crash. His passenger was taken to Orange Park Medical with minor injuries. It is unknown at this time if the two men were wearing a seatbelt or if alcohol was a factor.

The truck driver was not injured.

