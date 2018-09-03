FHP makes drug bust over holiday weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - The Florida Highway Patrol said they made a big drug bust over the holiday weekend thanks to the community.

Troopers and a K-9 were able to locate of 25 marijuana plants growing in wooded area near McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard in the Fort Caroline area.

Troopers tweeted the pictures below, saying, "See something, say something!" The plants will be destroyed.

