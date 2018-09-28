FHP: Man killed, 2 seriously injured crash on I-295 near I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was killed and two Middleburg men were seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 295, just south of Interstate 10, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on I-295 about 6:35 p.m. when the driver lost control, collided with a guardrail, went over the guardrail and overturned.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 53-year-old Middleburg man, and one of the two passengers were ejected, troopers said.

One of the passengers, who was identified by troopers as 36-year-old Michael Peterson, was taken to UF Health, where he died. The FHP report shows he was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup and the second passenger, a 44-year-old Middleburg man, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the FHP report, the 44-year-old passenger was wearing a seat belt, but it's unknown whether the driver was wearing one.

Troopers said debris from the crash hit a Honda CR-V traveling north on I-295, but the driver of the CR-V was reportedly not injured.

Charges are pending, according to the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.