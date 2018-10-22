FHP: Orange Park man killed in 4-car crash

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An Orange Park man died Sunday in a multi-car crash in Clay County, reported the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to State Road 21 at Jefferson Avenue around 8 p.m. where four vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash.

Nathan Schmidt, 23, was killed in the crash. Three others were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries from the wreck.

According to the crash report, the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

