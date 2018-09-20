FHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by truck in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A crash in St. Augustine killed a pedestrian early Thursday morning, reported the Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers were dispatched to the crash on U.S.1 at Palencia Village Drive around 3:50 a.m.

Investigators on scene say a red Toyota Tacoma and pedestrian were involved in the deadly wreck.

All northbound lanes of U.S. 1 Palencia Village Drive were blocked while the crash is under investigation.

They reopened shortly after 7:30 a.m.

To avoid delays, drivers can also use I-95 northbound as an alternate route.

