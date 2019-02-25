FHP: Pedestrian hit on State Road 207 in critical condition

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a car on State Road 207 in Putnam County on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it looked like the man was hit when he exited his own vehicle. Investigators said they are unsure if his car was broken down or if it was an intentional act.

The man was flown to Shands Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida, where the FHP said he is in critical condition.

The names of the victim and person driving the vehicle that hit him, have not been released.

No charges have been filed in the case, but the crash remains under investigation.

