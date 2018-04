ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by an SUV and critically injured Tuesday afternoon just south of St. Augustine Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on State Road A1A South.

Troopers said the pedestrian was flown to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

