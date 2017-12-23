FHP: St. Augustine man, 31, killed in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A St. Augustine man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened about 4:40 p.m. on U.S. 1, just north of Enterprise Drive.

Troopers said Paul Deatherage was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on U.S. 1 when the pickup truck partially went into the median, then to the right, going off the road.

The Tacoma then hit a tree along the right shoulder, troopers said.

Deatherage, 31, died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol report.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.