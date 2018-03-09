FHP: Traffic stop escalates into drug bust netting 3 arrests

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol traffic stop turned into a significant drug bust that sent three Northwest Georgia women to jail.

It happened Thursday morning when a trooper pulled over a Chrysler 300 that was traveling south on State Road 93.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by News4Jax, there were three women inside the car. Authorities identified the three as:

Chasity Cagle, 37, of Cedartown, Georgia

Jessica Elrod, 31, of Cedartown, Georgia

Anita Jones, 57, of Aragon, Georgia

The trooper who pulled over their car said he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. He also said the women told him they were taking a trip from north of Atlanta to different locations in Florida.

A second trooper arrived and detained all three women while the vehicle was being searched.

During the search, troopers said, they located a large Rubbermaid container in the back seat with approximately 3.3 pounds of meth inside. According to the arrest affidavit, the search also turned up several bags of marijuana, a marijuana grinder and marijuana residue.

Troopers said Cagle admitted she knew the large amount of meth was in the car, but said she was not in possession of it. She also admitted to possessing a bag of marijuana in her purse, troopers said.

According to the arrest affidavit, Elrod and Jones invoked their right to remain silent.

Troopers said there was enough evidence to suspect all three women had knowledge of the trafficking amount of meth.

One of the troopers also reported that Elrod and Jones destroyed marijuana and a glass pipe in the back seat of his squad car. According to the trooper, those drugs and drug paraphernalia were in Elrod’s pants.

A judge set the bonds for all three women at more than $500,000 each.

All three women are charged with smuggling, trafficking meth and marijuana possession.

An agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration told News4Jax on Friday that if any of the women had prior arrests on related charges, federal charges could also be filed because of the amount of drugs that troopers said they found.

The DEA agent added that the Florida street value of meth ranges from $2,300 to $3,000 per pound.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.