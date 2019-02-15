FHP: 3 arrested after trooper injured in Westside crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people were arrested Friday afternoon after a trooper was thrown from his motorcycle and injured during a collision with another vehicle on Jacksonville's Westside.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 12:40 p.m. on Normandy Boulevard near Cold Creek Boulevard, according to preliminary details released by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper K. Robinson was heading east on Normandy when a Volkswagen Passat struck him and he was ejected from his bike, Sgt. Dylan Bryan said. Robinson was hospitalized with serious injuries including broken bones, but he's expected to make a recovery.

"Motorcycle operators, whether they’re police motors or civilian motors, they’re vulnerable on the roadway, they’re open to additional injuries and damage because there is no protection," Bryan said.

The other driver and passenger, 26-year-old Cedric Brown and 18-year-old Raquel Brown, were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, Bryan said. Cedric Brown was also cited for failure to yield the right-of-way and driving on a suspended license.

The sergeant said a third person, believed to be a relative of the siblings, was arrested on charges of failing to obey a lawful command and resisting arrest without violence after showing up at the crash scene and interfering with the investigation.

Trooper Robinson, who has fewer than 10 years with the agency, is new to the Highway Patrol's motorcycle unit, Bryan said.

