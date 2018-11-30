FHP: Unmarked cruiser hit, trooper taken to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A trooper was taken to a hospital after a crash involving an unmarked Florida Highway Patrol cruiser, authorities said.

It happened about 11 a.m on Interstate 95 near Interstate 10 interchange.

According to the Highway Patrol, the unmarked FHP cruiser was stopped on the shoulder when it was rear-ended by another car.

FHP Sgt. Dylan Bryan said the trooper was taken to a hospital with possible back injuries that were not life-threatening.

The other driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.

