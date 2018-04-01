Fight over ambulance service in Clay County in critical stage

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The head of the Clay County Commission is explaining why a move was made to take the only ambulance in Orange Park and move it across town.

Earlier this week, the county voted to move the one ambulance from station 19 at U.S. Highway 17 and Kingsley to Station 18, miles away at Blanding and Woodside, just south of the Orange Park Mall.

The action was met with outrage from many Orange Park residents who say help has been moved too far away from where most people live.

"I am one of the victims they took to the hospital," said one resident. "They were right on the ball, so please fight for them."

Other residents also voiced concerns at the meeting.

“We have to have somebody in the town of Orange Park be our rescue, or we’re going to start losing a lot of lives in that property,” another resident said.

But Gary Rollins, Chairman of the Clay County Commission, says the town council of Orange Park sent him a letter saying they had an increase in volume and this gives them even more crews to help with rescues.

"It actually increased the level of personnel and rescue’s abilities, because now the town of Orange Park has their advance life support also known as ALS, and also have clay fire personnel who can respond with the rescue unit," said Rollins.

Rollins doesn't want people to think there's no ambulance service in Orange Park.

"If you are in the town of Orange Park right now and you call 911 you will have a response from both the town, with their advanced life support and the county with our rescue-transport, if that’s necessary."

However some residents who live near station 19 in the core of Orange Park are worried the move will slow response times and cost lives.

The head of the County Commission and Orange Park's mayor will meet early this week to discuss the issue.

Then the boards of the two governments will hold public meetings before a final decision is made.

