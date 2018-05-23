Community bids final farewell to fallen JSO officer Lance Whitaker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family, friends and law enforcement members will all gather Wednesday to honor and say their final goodbyes to a 17-year veteran with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, who was killed in a single-car crash.

Officer Lance Whitaker’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Evangel Temple on Ramona Boulevard. He will then be laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery with full honors from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

JSO officers are gathering across from the Evangel Temple ahead of Officer Lance Whitaker's funeral. He will be laid to rest in 3 hours.@wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/pXYbFPqFaX — WJXT Ashley Harding (@WJXTAshleyH) May 23, 2018

Honor Guard, Lt. Yarbrough had the honor of presenting the U.S. Honor Flag and placing it next to Whitaker on Tuesday. The flag, according the sheriff's office, has traveled over seven million miles and honored thousands of heroes.

We are so proud the @USHonorFlag came into town to recognize #JSO Ofcr Lance Whitaker. Honor Guard, Lt. Yarbrough was honored to present the flag and place it next to Ofcr Whitaker. The flag has traveled over 7 million miles, and has honored 1,000’s of heroes. #NeverForget7656 pic.twitter.com/QdzU64O6qF — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 23, 2018

The flag isn't the only Honor Guard ritual following a line of duty death. Another ritual is the "casket watch" when the Honor Guard takes shifts so the fallen officer is never left alone until burial, the Sheriff's Office explained.

Gov. Rick Scott also ordered that the U.S. and state flags at the Duval County Courthouse, City Hall in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the State Capitol in Tallahassee, be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday.

"Every day our brave men and women in law enforcement risk their lives to keep our communities safe, and we must demonstrate our gratitude for their sacrifices," Scott said. "Tonight, I ask every Floridian to join us in praying for Officer Whitaker’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Hundreds have already paid their respects to the fallen hero, who leaves behind a 14-year-old son and fiancee. Many people, including Mayor Lenny Curry, Sheriff Mike Williams and former State Attorney Angela Corey, attended a viewing held Tuesday night for Whitaker.

“It's unfortunate that it takes the ultimate sacrifice sometimes for it really to get the attention in the light that needs to be shed upon it. Just a great man…a great individual. It's always going to be a sad time but it's a great thing to know that he will be acknowledged in the right way,” said retired JSO officer Delaney Holley Jr., who rode in the same squad as Whitaker.

The public is encouraged to attend the procession and watch from a safe location designated off the I-95 exit on Emerson Street to Oaklawn Cemetery on San Jose Boulevard.

You can also watch Whitaker’s funeral proceedings on Channel 4 and streamed on News4Jax.com.

Several roads will be temporarily closed as Whitaker is escorted to his final resting place at Oaklawn Cemetery. The rolling closures will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end around 2:30 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office said the times for the road closures are an estimate. They could begin earlier and may be shorter or longer. Closures include:

Ramona Boulevard from South Lane Avenue to South Ellis Road -- Closed 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at I-295 -- Closed 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

I-95 southbound from Union Street to Emerson Street -- Closed 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Emerson Street westbound from I-95 to Hendricks Avenue -- Closed 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Hendricks Avenue southbound from Emerson Street to University Boulevard -- Closed 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Philips Highway at Emerson Street northbound and southbound -- Closed 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For those who can't attend the procession but want to support Whitaker's family, visit this link to purchase a shirt made in his honor.

The shirts are being sold online through midnight Saturday for $25. All of the profits go to Whitaker's family.

