Final farewell to man shot, killed by Kingsland officer while running away

KINGSLAND, Ga. - Hundreds of people from across Camden County, Georgia, packed Refreshing Oasis Church Saturday morning to pay their respects to Tony Green. The 33-year-old was shot and killed 10 days ago during a traffic stop in which he ran from police.

Kingsland Police Officer Zechariah Presley pulled the trigger and is now in jail, charged with voluntary manslaughter in the case.

"In this county, if you do wrong, you will be brought to justice," said family member Roy Butler, who Green called uncle.

The former officer remains in the Glynn County Jail after a judge denied him bond on Friday.

Pastor Mack Knight with Refreshing Oasis Church held the service to remember Green.

"A life was taken all too soon at the hands of an officer who was hired to protect and serve. Instead he chased and killed," Knight said.

Many attending Green’s service wore shirts reading “Justice For Punch.” Punch was a nickname for Green. His loved ones said the large turnout at his funeral goes to show how much he’s going to be missed.

"Tony, he never met a stranger. He was loved, he was full of joy. Everybody loved him. He was an outgoing person," Butler said.

Tony Green's family said they want peace, justice and unity.

"It is time for the community to come together and unite together, and pray together, and stop all this hatred towards each other and stop all of this bickering and envy toward each other," Butler said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.