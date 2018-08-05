Fire breaks out at Jacksonville apartment complex Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fire broke out at an apartment in the St. Augustine at the Lake complex Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene on Old St. Augustine Road and quickly doused the flames.

No one was hurt.

The fire appeared to have started in a first floor apartment. Damage could be seen from the windows and deck.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire and the amount of damage done.

