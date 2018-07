JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews battled a large fire at a junkyard on Gosset Street for more than an hour Saturday afternoon in the Oceanway area.

Several streets surrounding the fire were shut down for hours by Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers to keep everyone safely away from the flames as firefighters worked to put the blaze out.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.