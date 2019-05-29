Lightning sparks fire at NAS Jacksonville hangar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lightning started a fire at a hangar at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon, but Navy firefighters and Jacksonville Fire-Rescue got the blaze contained quickly.

A possible lightning strike caused a fire this afternoon at Hangar 124, belonging to Fleet Readiness Center Southeast. Navy First Coast Fire and Emergency Services, as well as Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, work in concert to contain the fire. No injuries were reported.

A first report about 4:30 p.m. said fire burned through the roof. No injuries are reported.

A Navy spokeswoman told News4Jax that the fire was at Hanger 124, part of Fleet Readiness Center, but it did not contain any aircraft because the building is under renovations.

Smoke could be seen from across the river right after a thunderstorm passed over the base.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.