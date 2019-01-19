Fire Chief charged with DUI, FHP says

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla., - The Fire Chief of High Springs in Alachua County has been arrested for Driving Under the Influence after crashing his car on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Bruce R. Gillingham, 41, was driving his Toyota Camry in High Springs on US 27 just south of Main Street when the crash occurred at 5:15 p.m. Troopers identified him as an "off duty High Springs City Official," but the city's website identified him as the Fire Chief.

Troopers say Gillingham was driving under the influence, and he was arrested. He was then taken to the Alachua County Detention Center for booking.

No one was injured, but the cars were damaged in the crash.



