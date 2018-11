ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla - Firefighters with St. Johns County Fire Rescue contained a fire to one hotel room Thanksgiving night.

Fire rescue says a call came in at 8:15 p.m. When fire rescue arrived, smoke and flames were noticed. The fire was quickly extinguished.

One person was transported to Flagler Hospital for smoke inhalation.

