St. Augustine house fire sends 1 person to hospital

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - One person was transported to a hospital after a fire broke out in a St. Augustine home.

Firefighters with the St. Johns County Fire Department responded to the fire on North Boulevard near Sixth Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were coming from the home which needed to be evacuated.

They were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes. One person was treated for smoke inhalation from the fire and is in serious condition at Flagler hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Red Cross was also notified.

