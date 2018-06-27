Fire Department warns of snakes in pool noodles this summer

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - You may be in for a surprise when you take a dip in the pool this summer.

The City of Buckeye Fire Department is warning the public after three rattlesnakes were found inside a pool noodle in a homeowner's pool.

"Watch where you store your pool noodles when they are not in use," the post warns.

The Fire Department also warns about the reach of rattlesnakes, which can coil up and strike at great lengths.

See full post below:

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.