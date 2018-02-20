Deputies ID 3 killed in Nassau County fire in January

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Two women and a man who were killed in a house fire that destroyed a home on Linda Hall Road in southern Nassau County have been identified by the Medical Examiner, deputies announced.

Nancy Bushy, 67, Nicholas Canale, 54, and Sherry Canale, 57, died in the fire which left the wood-framed house in ashes, deputies said.

Family members had previously told News4Jax that a disabled couple and their caregiver lived in the home. No one else was injured.

"They were good people," a neighbor who wished to remain unnamed said. "They were just down-to-Earth good country folk."

Neighbors who saw the flames said the fire was so intense that they could feel the heat standing by a mailbox nearly 100 yards away from the property.

“Firefighters hadn’t even gotten here yet and it was already burned," a neighbor told News4Jax.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it did not appear suspicious.

