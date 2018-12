JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A fire destroyed a mobile home Saturday morning on Jacksonville's Northside.

Fire Rescue crews were called to a burning mobile home on Scarwin Lane around 10:30 a.m.

The trailer was completely destroyed but no one was hurt.

The Fire Marshals Office is investigating to try to determine a cause.

