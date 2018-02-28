Fire engulfs Deercreek home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a house fire that engulfed a home in a Deercreek neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

JFRD tweeted photos from the scene on Cypress Lake Drive, showing heavy flames and smoke billowing from the house. Officials also sent a tweet that the situation is "under control."

It is unclear at the time if anyone was in the home, or what caused the fire.

