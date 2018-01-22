Fire guts home in Mandarin neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Mandarin home was gutted by a fire Monday afternoon that also damaged a neighboring home.

Jacksonville firefighters said flames were shooting through the roof of the home on Blue Pacific Drive when they first arrived.

No one was injured.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which appeared to have damaged the back of the home.

Firefighters said propane tanks in the home were a concern as they tried to fight the blaze.

