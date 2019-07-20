Fire Marshal investigates fire in Jacksonville Beach

Fire crews worked to put out a hosue fire in Jacksonville Beach. No one was injured.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach Firefighters rushed to extinguish a house fire on Burling Road off of Osceola Avenue, early Saturday morning.

According to fire rescue, no one was injured because the home was empty while being remodeled.

Firefighters said the fire started in the deck area at the back of the home, then traveled up into the attic where firefighters were able to put out the flames. Part of the roof was charred in the fire.

Jacksonville Beach Fire Rescue's captain says construction debris was found in the back of the property, near the area where the fire began.

Eight fire trucks responded to the scene. Fire marshalls are still investigating the cause.

