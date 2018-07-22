Fire Marshal trying to determine cause of house fire on Coleman Lane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A house caught fire around 3 a.m. on Coleman Lane, just south of Commonwealth Avenue according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue.

No one was inside the home which investigators said had no furniture inside.

Since the flames were intense and the roof had collapsed firefighters stayed outside the home for hours to make sure it did not spread to nearby houses in the area on the gravel road.

Witnesses said at one point flames were seen shooting up through the roof of the home.

Once the flames were put out the investigation began into a possible cause.

