Donation made to firefighter-in-training whose car was stolen with gear inside

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Augustine Fire Department made a generous donation to a firefighter-in-training whose car was stolen with his fire gear inside.

On Monday afternoon, the Fire Department dressed Anel Muratovic head to toe with new gear.

Over the weekend, Muratovic said, his car was stolen for the second time in just a few months from the Azaela Ridge Apartments in Jacksonville, where his mother lives.

He said his doors were locked both times his car was stolen.

But during the most recent theft, Muratovic said, his firefighter gear was inside his red Volvo.

Muratovic has been attending the Fire Academy at First Coast Technical College.

Before Monday, he thought his dream of becoming a firefighter would have been put on hold since his gear was stolen.

But after St. Augustine firefighters gave him new gear, he's excited to continue working toward his dream.

"With these guys coming through, they talk about a brotherhood, and that's really what it is," Muratovic said. "I can't wait to be a part of it. I feel like I'm a part of it right now."

Muratovic said he expects to finish the fire academy in August.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.