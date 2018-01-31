Firefighters battle strip mall fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters were called to a fire at a strip mall in Lakeshore.

Orange Tree Antiques, Office Furniture Place, and Gold Refiners Inc. are some of the businesses in this strip mall.

The intersection of San Juan Avenue at Blanding Boulevard was closed while firefighters battled the flames. Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were also on scene directing traffic. Blanding Boulevard was closed from Shirley Avenue to Palmer Avenue. They re-opened shortly after 7 a.m.

JFRD says fire is under control. They had to call a third alarm.. Blanding still blocked off between Shirley and Palmer @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/MyLqlmHzjn — Allyson Henning (@WJXTAllyson) January 31, 2018

During the fire, a third alarm was called and around 15-20 engines responded to the scene. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from both the front and back of the mall.

"It was really, really, heavy... went through all the buildings. They had to open up their doors. I talked to the owner of the other shop and he had to come open up his shop because the smoke was so bad," said Kenneth Blackshear who witnesses the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

