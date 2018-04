JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters in Northwest Jacksonville battled a commercial fire Sunday morning.

About 10 to 12 firetrucks responded to the American Legion Post 9 building on New Kings Road.

No word on what caused the fire. No one was inside at the time of the fire. Police believe the fire may have started in the back of the building.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as soon as we get more information.