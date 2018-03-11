Firefighters battle fire at Northside home

Jacksonville, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department firefighters put out the flames of an early morning fire on the Northside on Sunday.

JFRD officials said the fire broke out at an abandoned home at about 5:30 a.m. on Old Lem Turner Road, off Bayview Avenue and near the Trout River. Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire in about 30 minutes.

Firefighters said the same property recently caught fire. Two homeless individuals who asked not to be identified told News4Jax that other homeless people have been using the homes for overnight shelter.

“There’s a lot of people who come around here and they just go into these empty houses all the time just to mess around like that,” one of the people said.

The home was partially destroyed, according to fire crews.

The state fire marshal is investigating the fire, officials said.

There were no injuries reported.

