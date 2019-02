Jacksonville Beach firefighters and JFRD respond to house fire at 11th St N.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach firefighters and Jacksonville Fire Rescue found a man dead after a house fire.

The fire occurred on 11th Street North near 7th Avenue.

News4JAX reporters were told an elderly man died and there were no other people inside the home.

Calls came in shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators will try to determine the cause of the fire.



