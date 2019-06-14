Firefighters respond to incident at battery manufacturing plant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An incident at a large manufacturing plant for rechargeable batteries at Cecil Commerce Center led to an evacuation Friday afternoon while firefighters dealt with an incident inside.

Saft America Inc., which claims to be the world's leading designer and manufacturer of high-tech industrial batteries, employs about 150 people in a 235,000-square-foot building.

There was no word on exactly why firefighters were called, but those exiting the building were hosed down in a decontamination process that a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spokesman called standard procedure.

News4Jax is waiting to learn the exact nature of the incident that brought firefighters to the plant and if there were any injuries.

The city of Jacksonville authorized $5.3 million in incentives to attract the Saft plant in 2009 with a promise from the manufacturer that it would create 279 full-time jobs by the end of 2017. Last year, the city asked the company to repay $320,000 for missing its target.

Saft also received $14.9 million in state financial incentives and was awarded $95.5 million in federal stimulus from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to build the plant at the height of the 2008 Great Recession. Both President Barack Obama and Florida Gov. Rick Scott visited the plant in 2016, talking about their economic successes.

