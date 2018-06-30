Fireworks will fly at the beach this fourth of July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands are expected to flock the beaches this fourth of July and officials are warning you to play it safe while enjoying the sun, surf and fireworks.

Fire Marshal, Captain Steve Sciotto said even the fireworks that mother nature provides can be deadly.

"Last week I believe when we had the lightning strike at Atlantic beach that caused a house fire, and there were also 2 people down there that received some injuries from lightning. So we do encourage lightning safety, when it rolls in (you should ) clear places like the beach and take cover from he lightning," Sciotto said.

When it comes to celebrating Independence Day, he said it's best to leave the fireworks to the experts and just sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

"We encourage everyone to come out and see the public fireworks display that the beach is having ,but we want you to leave your personal fireworks at home. We're gonna have a large number of people here. 50,000 people at least, will be at Jacksonville Beach and it just gets too crowded for people to set off their fireworks. There's a difference in what is illegal for people to have and shoot off. The sparkler types are legal, but if it (fireworks) goes up and goes boom that would be unapproved or illegal firework," Sciotto said.

He urged everyone who uses even a sparkler to wear eye protection and have water nearby at all times.

Sciotto said a lot of people put old hot sparklers or fireworks in the garbage, then they end up smoldering and catch fire.

He suggested you dip all used fireworks or sparklers in a bucket of water before throwing in the trash.

