First Coast gathering donations for Hurricane Michael victims

Cars are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. The hurricane hit the panhandle area with category 4 winds causing major damage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you want to donate supplies to help hurricane Michael victims there are ways for you to give on the First Coast. From Baker County to St. Johns County people are rushing to help those devastated by the powerful storm that leveled homes and businesses, destroying just about everything in its path.

In Baker County, the Macclenny Church of God is collecting nonperishable food items to be sent to Panama City on Saturday. You can drop off items at the church Friday until 7 p.m. and for a while on Saturday. The goal is to fill a 40-foot trailer with nonperishable food.

In St. Johns County, a group of business owners posted on Facebook that they are collecting donations Saturday and Sunday. The plan is to have the truck leave for the Panhandle Monday to drop off the supplies.

The group is asking for supplies such as water, batteries, tarps, bleach, canned goods, nonperishables, pet food, gift cards, gas cards, baby items, blankets and more.

Some volunteers may come to pick up supplies from St. Augustine to Palm Coast and Palencia.

One of the drop-off spots is at First Coast Chiropractic, 304 Kingsley Lake Drive, No 603. It is behind Dunkin' Donuts on County Road 210. For more information on this collection drive, call 904-342-4242.

Note - If you are having a donation drive for victims of Hurricane Michael and want to tell people where to bring items, email News4Jax at www.webteam@wjxt.com and we'll include your information to this story.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.