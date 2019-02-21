First Coast YMCA offers Summer Day Camp registration deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The First Coast YMCA is launching its Summer Day Camp registration with a promotional Camp Kick-Off Day.

Families who early-register their child for one week of camp will receive a second week 50 percent off and this promotion is only valid on Saturday, 2/23.

"The Y’s Summer Day Camp’s goal is to help kids embark on new adventures, develop interests and life skills, and make lifelong friends. The Summer Day Camp’s activities include swimming, arts and humanities, literacy, STEM, healthy habits, field trips, special guests and more!"

