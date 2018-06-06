First-ever Gerber baby poses with current Gerber baby in adorable photo

NEW YORK - An adorable meeting between two Gerber Baby spokespeople.

Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, posed with the newest “spokesbaby” in an adorable photo.

We told you earlier this year about one-year-old Lucas Warren. He's the child with down syndrome who is now the company's poster boy. Lucas met the original Gerber Baby, Ann Cook, over the weekend. She is 91 years old.

Lucas and his family happened to be in the area where Cook lived. They asked to set up a meeting.

My grandmother was the Gerber baby. It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything. But last week she got to meet the company's newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute. pic.twitter.com/u7ddWaM1Ed — Chris Colin (@chriscolin3000) June 4, 2018

The photo has been shared thousands of times.

RELATED | First Gerber Baby With Down Syndrome, Lucas Warren, Is Introduced on 'Today' Show

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.