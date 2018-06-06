News

First-ever Gerber baby poses with current Gerber baby in adorable photo

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

NEW YORK - An adorable meeting between two Gerber Baby spokespeople.

Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, posed with the newest “spokesbaby” in an adorable photo. 

We told you earlier this year about one-year-old Lucas Warren. He's the child with down syndrome who is now the company's poster boy. Lucas met the original Gerber Baby, Ann Cook, over the weekend. She is 91 years old.

Lucas and his family happened to be in the area where Cook lived. They asked to set up a meeting. 

The photo has been shared thousands of times.  

