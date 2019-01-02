Fishermen find body in Cedar River behind bowling alley, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two fishermen made a grim discovery Tuesday evening, coming across a body in the Cedar River, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said they got to the scene at about 3:45 p.m. The body was found in the river behind The Phoenix Bar and Bowling off Blanding Boulevard.

According to police, the body of the man, who was believed to be in his 40s, had been in the water for awhile. There was no visible trauma on the man's body.

“I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years, and I can tell you personally, I’ve been working on the Westside of Jacksonville in Zone 4, and I, personally, have not come across a call like this in this area as far back as I can think. It’s unheard of," said Sgt. J.D. Warren of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.