FIU Bridge cleared from roadway

MIAMI, Fla. - Southwest Eighth Street in Miami is clear of rubble after a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed.
Crews spent days digging through rubble locating victims of the accident that killed six people.
Officials plan to reopen the busy highway over the weekend.
The Miami Herald reports officials asked callers on a telephone town hall meeting if they would support building another bridge or tunnel over the highway. One-hundred percent of them reportedly responded "yes."
