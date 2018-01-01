5 people hospitalized after Arlington crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three adults and two children were hospitalized early Monday morning after a crash in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told officers that a car going south on Rogero Road just after 3 a.m. struck a car pulling out of Terry Parker Drive.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue had to cut three people out of one of the vehicles. All five people were taken to hospitals. Police said one man suffered life-threatening injuries.

