News

5 people hospitalized after Arlington crash

JSO: 2 cars crashed at Rogero Road and Terry Park Drive

By Monica Whitsel - Producer
Headline Goes Here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three adults and two children were hospitalized early Monday morning after a crash in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told officers that a car going south on Rogero Road just after 3 a.m. struck a car pulling out of Terry Parker Drive.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue had to cut three people out of one of the vehicles. All five people were taken to hospitals. Police said one man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.