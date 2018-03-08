Flagler County authorities mulling school security changes

PALM COAST, Fla. - Flagler County authorities and school officials are set to announce proposed security changes Thursday morning in response to last month's deadly mass shooting at a school in Parkland.

Those proposals are expected to be discussed when Superintendent James Tager, School Board Chair Trevor Tucker and Sheriff Rick Staly gather for an 11 a.m. press conference held at Buddy Taylor Middle School in Palm Coast.

The press conference comes a day after the Florida House passed legislation intended to shore up school security. It would, among other things, allow select school staff to carry firearms on campus, provided they receive proper training.

School districts across the country have been grappling with how best to keep students safe in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Seventeen people were killed after a gunman went on a rampage inside the freshman building on campus.

At the same time, authorities have been contending with a spike in school threats. Hoaxes targeting schools in Northeast Florida -- including schools in Clay, Duval, Flagler and Putnam counties -- in recent weeks resulted in six arrests.

Those cases represent just a few of the more than 800 school threats reported nationwide since Feb. 15, according to the Educator's School Safety Network. That's roughly 73 threats a day, far above the typical average of 10 threats a day.

Thursday's news conference follows Wednesday's arrest of a student after an incident that played out shortly before release time at Bunnell Elementary. The student, who had been suspended from school, is accused of threatening a classmate

The school was placed on lockdown about 3 p.m. after the classmate reported a confrontation with the student, Bunnell police said. The classmate said he was on the playground when the student, who was riding by on a bike, stopped and pointed a handgun at him.

Police tracked down the student, who did not have a gun on him at the time. The student was arrested based on the information provided by witnesses. He was booked into the Flagler County jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

Earlier this week, a Matanzas High School student was arrested after he joked that he might "shoot up the school" because he was struggling in math class, deputies said. He faces a felony charge of making a false report of using firearms against a perosn.

