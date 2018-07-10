Flagler County deputies work to help troubled teenagers

BUNNELL, Fla. - Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office are working to keep young offenders out of trouble.

The Sheriff's Work Ethic and Training program, also known as S.W.E.A.T., will show participants how their choices can affect their future.

The program begins with community service. After cleaning up the beach, the S.W.E.A.T. participants will be taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

While there, a former inmate or substance abuser will talk to the teenagers about their life choices, experiences in jail, and the repercussions of drug and alcohol abuse.

"This is one more way to provide our troubled youth with the mentoring, leadership, and guidance they need. It is our hope these kids will turn their life around and become productive adults," Sheriff Rick Staly says.

