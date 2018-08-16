Flagler dive team finds gun believed used in fight

PALM COAST, Fla. - Dive team with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Thursday found a handgun in the Intracoastal Waterway.

Investigators believe that the 9-millimeter handgun is connected to June 30 fight where police learned a man was pistol pistol-whipped lot of the Target store on State Route 100.

Christopher Quijano, 19, is suspected of beating up Matthew Bauman who was found at the scene with injuries consistent with being pistol whipped. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault wth a deadly weapon.

The Sheriff's Office said an anonymous tip led investigators to where they believe the suspect discarded the gun. Crews located the weapon within an hour of being in the water. Now they are analyzing the handgun to compare it with evidence from the assault.

"I'm very proud of our Dive Team to be able to find evidence in the Intracoastal Waterway to make this an even better case," Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Quijano is being held on $100,000 bond. He has an arrest history that includes domestic violence and grand theft, among other crimes.

