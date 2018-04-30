Flagler police looking for theater scammer

FLAGLER COUNTY - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they said returned 17 movie tickets he collected form patrons entering Epic Theaters.

Police said he was standing near the front ticket counter of Auditorium 8. The theater told officers he received approximately $146 in refunds.

The male was described as a black male, approximately 6’0 tall in his late 40s with very short hair. Anyone with information should contact FCSO at 386-313-4911 and mention Case No. 18-39467.

