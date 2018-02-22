Flagler sheriff: Cellphone shows 19-year-old having sex with young girls

BUNNELL, Fla. - The cellphone of a 19-year-old Flagler County man seized during the investigation of a November shooting at a Palm Coast home led to text messages, video clips, photographs and social media accounts showing the man having sex with two girls age 14 or under.

Evidence contained in the phone also showed Tristan George providing marijuana and other drugs to the victims.

Deputies said George was both a a victim and suspect in the shooting that also injured Michael McRoberts, 21.

Deputies made contact with George on Thursday afternoon at the high school he attends and he agreed to go to the Sheriff’s Office, where he was arrested. He faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He will be held on $40,000 bond.

“He preyed on vulnerable children and it is our job to protect them,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I’m sure it was difficult for the victim to come forward and tell the truth but I’m glad that she did in order to get

this offender off the streets before he can hurt more children."

The Sheriff's Office said this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending. The shooting incident from November of 2017 is still under investigation.

