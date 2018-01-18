Flagler sheriff: Elementary students approached by suspicious man

Two elementary school-age boys on their way home from a bus stop Wednesday afternoon were approached by a man in a pickup truck, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at Rolling Sands and Roxboro drives in Palm Coast.

The children alerted their parent that a black man 20- to 30-year-old black man who was driving a black pickup with chrome wheels stopped and told them to “get in the truck.” The boys yelled loudly and ran safely home while the truck sped away. Still photo from surveillance video in the area of Roxbury Lanein Palm Coast.

“These boys did the right thing by removing themselves from danger and telling an adult they can trust,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Please talk about personal safety with your children. Remind them to always use the ‘buddy’ system and walk with a friend or parent. It is important that they are aware of their surroundings, don’t talk to strangers, and report suspicious activity to a trusted adult, the police or the Sheriff’s Office.”

The driver and pickup have not been located. Surveillance video in the area did reveal a vehicle matching the description given by the children driving in the area at the same time the school bus dropped off the children.

Deputies are continuing to patrol the area in attempts to identify the man and vehicle. We have not received any other reports of similar incidents.

Anyone with information on the incident or this vehicle is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

