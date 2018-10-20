Flight from Orlando makes emergency landing after cockpit window shatters

A flight that took off from Orlando made an emergency landing late Friday evening because of a shattered window in the cockpit.

A passenger on board Flight FI688 tweeted an image from the main cabin, saying the plane was forced to land in Quebec, Canada. The flight was headed to Iceland.

He said all passengers are safe and emergency crews responded.

As of 11:15 p.m., the plane was sitting on the tarmac in Quebec. Passengers were stuck on the plane because the airport where the plane landed does not have passport control.

An icelandair mechanic sitting in front of me says the shatter was “spectacular.” Prob meant significant? He was brought to cockpit and said the shattering was significant, main crack estimated at 20cm. pic.twitter.com/hsRMiKVZJh — Harrison Hove (@HarrisonHove) October 20, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.